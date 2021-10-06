Fara Williams becomes first player to be inducted into WSL Hall of Fame

England’s most-capped international Fara Williams has become the first player to be inducted into the Women’s Super League Hall of Fame.

The Football Association has announced that the 37-year-old has been recognised for her achievements in the competition and impact in the women’s game overall.

Williams, who earned 172 England caps, retired earlier this year after a glittering career that spanned more than 20 years.

The first inductee into the #BarclaysFAWSL Hall of Fame… @fara_williams47 ⭐️ Read more ⤵️ — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 6, 2021

The midfielder won two WSL titles during her time at Liverpool and also played in the league for Everton, Arsenal and Reading. Other achievements included winning two Women’s Premier League Cups and two FA Women’s Cup, while she also played at four European Championships and three World Cups.

“Induction into the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I’m delighted that Fara is our first inductee,” said Kelly Simmons, chair of the hall of fame panel.

“She’s one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that, as well as having been an ever present in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League prior to her retirement, the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.”

Rachel Yankey was announced as the Hall of Fame’s second inductee (Nigel French/PA).

The FA later announced former Arsenal and England winger Rachel Yankey as the second inductee.

The multiple trophies the 41-year-old – part of the Gunners’ quadruple-winning side of 2007 – won with the north London club included WSL titles in 2011 and 2012. Yankey played 129 for times for England and, like Williams, also represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.