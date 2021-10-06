Hibernian fail in attempt to get Ryan Porteous’ red card overturned

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a two-match ban after he failed to get his red card against Rangers at the weekend overturned.
Porteous was sent off in the t half of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo, but the club appealed the dismissal.
However, the SFA upheld referee Nick Walsh’s on-field decision, meaning Porteous will miss games against Dundee United and Aberdeen when the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break.
A Hibs statement on their official website read: “We can confirm that our appeal against Ryan Porteous’ sending off against Rangers has been unsuccessful.
“Our centre-back was dismissed on the half-hour mark for a challenge on Joe Aribo in our 2-1 defeat at Ibrox.
“After receiving our appeal, the SFA have deemed his sending off was not a case of wrongful dismissal, which means that Porteous will serve a two-match ban.
“He will miss our first two games after the international break when we face Dundee United at home (Saturday 16 October) and Aberdeen away (Saturday 23 October).”