Hibernian fail in attempt to get Ryan Porteous’ red card overturned

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a two-match ban after he failed to get his red card against Rangers at the weekend overturned.

Porteous was sent off in the t half of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo, but the club appealed the dismissal.

However, the SFA upheld referee Nick Walsh’s on-field decision, meaning Porteous will miss games against Dundee United and Aberdeen when the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break.

A Hibs statement on their official website read: “We can confirm that our appeal against Ryan Porteous’ sending off against Rangers has been unsuccessful.

“Our centre-back was dismissed on the half-hour mark for a challenge on Joe Aribo in our 2-1 defeat at Ibrox.

“After receiving our appeal, the SFA have deemed his sending off was not a case of wrongful dismissal, which means that Porteous will serve a two-match ban.

“He will miss our first two games after the international break when we face Dundee United at home (Saturday 16 October) and Aberdeen away (Saturday 23 October).”