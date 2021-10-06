Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian fail in attempt to get Ryan Porteous’ red card overturned

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 10:54 am
Ryan Porteous saw red against Rangers at the weekend (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a two-match ban after he failed to get his red card against Rangers at the weekend overturned.

Porteous was sent off in the t half of Hibs’ 2-1 defeat at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo, but the club appealed the dismissal.

However, the SFA upheld referee Nick Walsh’s on-field decision, meaning Porteous will miss games against Dundee United and Aberdeen when the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break.

A Hibs statement on their official website read: “We can confirm that our appeal against Ryan Porteous’ sending off against Rangers has been unsuccessful.

“Our centre-back was dismissed on the half-hour mark for a challenge on Joe Aribo in our 2-1 defeat at Ibrox.

“After receiving our appeal, the SFA have deemed his sending off was not a case of wrongful dismissal, which means that Porteous will serve a two-match ban.

“He will miss our first two games after the international break when we face Dundee United at home (Saturday 16 October) and Aberdeen away (Saturday 23 October).”

