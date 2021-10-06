Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Holding calls on people to ‘stop being silent’ and ’embarrass racists’

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 11:29 am
Former West Indies bowler Michael Holding has again spoken out on the fight for racial equality (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former West Indies bowler Michael Holding has again spoken out on the fight for racial equality (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broadcaster and former West Indies bowler Michael Holding has challenged everyone to “stop being silent” and “embarrass the racists” in the fight for equality.

Holding spoke eloquently on the issue of racism in July 2020, during a rain delay in England’s first home Test of the year, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in the United States.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s All About programme, the 67-year-old called for everyone to play their part by adopting an “anti-racist” mindset.

Queen Elizabeth II at Lord’s meeting the West Indian cricket team
Michael Holding (left) was part of a memorable West Indies team alongside Colin Croft and Joel Garner (PA)

“You need good people to stop being silent,” Holding said. “It is no longer good enough to say ‘I am fine, I am not racist’.

“You have now got to be anti-racist. You have got to call out the racists and you have got to embarrass the racists.

“Don’t just be silent and say to yourself, ‘I am not like him or her’. You have got to be anti.”

Earlier this year, Holding’s new book, ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’ – a sober, densely researched account of racial discrimination, partially told through discussions with leading athletes including Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry, Michael Johnson and Naomi Osaka – was published.

The West Indies great played 60 Tests, taking 249 wickets, and 102 one-day internationals, as well as appearing for English counties Lancashire and Derbyshire.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket last July, six weeks after Floyd’s death, which sparked global protests, Holding said: “I went on my very first tour of Australia in 1975-76. I never experienced any racism on the cricket field, but you are fielding down by the boundary and you hear some comments being passed.

“At that stage I just thought these people are sick. I came to England in ’76 and it started again, but myself – and most of the team – just brushed it off.

“I told myself that I was only here for the summer and I would be going back (home) in September.

“If you don’t educate people they’ll keep on growing up in that sort of society and you’ll not get meaningful change.”

