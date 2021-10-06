Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wales can do well without Gareth Bale, insists Connor Roberts

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:06 pm
Connor Roberts insists Wales can handle the loss of Gareth Bale in 2022 World Cup qualifying (Adam Davy/PA)
Connor Roberts insists Wales can handle the loss of Gareth Bale in 2022 World Cup qualifying (Adam Davy/PA)

Connor Roberts is confident Wales can cope without Gareth Bale and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Wales talisman Bale has missed out on winning his 100th cap in the Czech Republic on Friday after suffering what has been described as a “significant hamstring tear”.

The Real Madrid forward will also sit out Monday’s trip to Estonia and is a doubt for the closing home qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium next month.

Turkey v Wales – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Captain Gareth Bale will miss Wales’ World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia this week (PA)

But Roberts insists Wales can overcome the loss of Bale and secure the second spot behind probable group winners Belgium that will book their place in the World Cup play-offs.

“You can’t replace Gareth,” Roberts said. “But when he’s not here we have to play even more as a team, understand certain players and what they’re good at.

“Gaz hasn’t played in the past and we’ve played very well, we’ve looked a decent team.

“There’s going to be a time when he’s moved on and he’s not playing football anymore.

“We need to call on others players, the likes of Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore. We have other good players and they need to show what they can do when they get the chance.”

Wales enter their away double-header level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic and with a game in hand.

The Dragons – who are almost certainly guaranteed a World Cup play-off place due to their Nations League results last year – beat the Czechs 1-0 in Cardiff in March through Daniel James’ late header.

“It’s going to be hard because they’ve got some unbelievable players who are playing regular in the Premier League,” Roberts said.

“But we’ll keep going and give absolutely everything until the final whistle.

“It’s up to other players to step up and hopefully we can get a tidy result there.”

Roberts has yet to play for Burnley since joining from Swansea on the final day of the summer transfer window in August.

The 26-year-old full-back or wing-back underwent groin surgery after being injured in Wales’ Euro 2020 defeat to Denmark in June.

“I’ve played a couple of under-23s games and trained for a couple of weeks,” said Roberts.

“I know my body and I know what type of person I am. I feel pretty much 100 per cent ready to go, ready to play my part.

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Connor Roberts was injured playing for Wales against Denmark at Euro 2020 and has yet to represent new club Burnley (PA)

“I know people will look from the outside, and even on the inside, and say ‘you haven’t played for a while’.

“It is a change because I’ve never really been injured before, so I don’t know exactly how I would be in the first game back.

“But in myself I feel ready to go and, if anything, I feel a little bit more determined to get out there and prove that I’m still a decent player.

“If I’ve had some minutes for Wales and are more match fit it will benefit Burnley.

“I’m looking forward to getting my fitness to where it was and getting my chance in the Premier League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]