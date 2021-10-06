Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea tell fans they must produce their NHS Covid pass for all home games

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 5:09 pm
Swansea have told fans that NHS Covid passes are needed to attend their home games (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swansea have confirmed that supporters will need NHS Covid passes to attend their home games.

The Welsh Government passed legislation on Tuesday that people in Wales aged 18 or over must present an NHS Covid pass to attend any event with more than 10,000 people.

Swansea’s next home game in the Sky Bet Championship is the south Wales derby against Cardiff on October 17.

“The NHS Covid pass is Welsh legislation and therefore we are legally bound to comply,” Swansea said on the club website.

“This will encompass all supporters, regardless of their vaccination status and will be enforced by the club.”

Addressing the televised midday Cardiff clash, Swansea added: “The club will be opening turnstiles 30 minutes earlier than usual – so two hours before kick-off.

“Therefore, supporters can enter the Swansea.com Stadium from 10am for the Cardiff fixture.

“Supporters are encouraged to visit www.swanseacity.com/covid-pass to keep up to date with the requirements to attend the Swansea.com Stadium.”

Fans have three ways of presenting an NHS Covid pass – either digitally or on paper, or by producing a negative lateral flow test result within the previous 48 hours.

Fully vaccinated supporters can sign up for their pass via a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Supporters will need photographic identification to register for the digital pass. Otherwise a paper pass must be requested.

