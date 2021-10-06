Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Beckham recalls Greece free-kick 20 years on – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 5:47 pm
David Beckham celebrates his free-kick against Greece (Phil Noble/PA)
David Beckham celebrates his free-kick against Greece (Phil Noble/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

It’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece.

Preparations continued for international duty.

Denis Irwin had a gift for Shane Duffy.

Peter Crouch met Bring Me The Horizon.

Cricket

Sam Curran spoke about his injury.

Ben Stokes got in the Halloween spirit.

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up for fight night.

When Frank met Tyson…

Life’s a beach for Tony Bellew.

Josh Taylor worked hard.

Golf

DeChambeau and Koepka are going head to head.

Sergio Garcia paid tribute to a Spanish basketball great.

Lee Westwood ticked one off the bucket list.

Formula One

Lando Norris and George Russell were Turkey-bound for this weekend’s race.

Cycling

Laura and Jason Kenny got dressed up.

