Ian White battles back from two sets down to beat Darius Labanauskas By Press Association October 6, 2021, 9:29 pm Ian White battled back from two sets down to win (Steven Paston/PA) Stoke's Ian White fought back from a two-set deficit to book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester. Debutant Darius Labanauskas, from Lithuania, won the first six legs without reply to put himself within touching distance of the last eight. A 14-dart leg finally got White on the board but he was still made to work hard for his 3-2 victory, winning eight of the next 11 legs as the match went right down to the wire. 𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗝𝗦𝗞𝗜 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦A sensational performance from Krzysztof Ratajski there who seals his spot in the Last 8 with a 3-1 success over Rob Cross!📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Danny Noppert v Vincent van der Voort pic.twitter.com/pVRLaW5s6c— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 6, 2021 World Matchplay semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski also got off to a flying start in his match against former world champion Rob Cross. The Pole also won the first set without losing a leg and eventually went on to close out a 3-1 victory with a 14-dart finish culminating on double four.