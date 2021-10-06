Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heather Watson bundled out of Indian Wells in first round

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 12:37 am
Britain’s Heather Watson suffered an early exit in Indian Wells (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Britain's Heather Watson suffered an early exit in Indian Wells (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

British number two Heather Watson crashed out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after surrendering a one-set lead in her first-round match against American Sloane Stephens.

Former US Open champion Stephens battled back to progress 6-7 (5) 7-5 6-1 in two hours and 50 minutes.

Watson has endured a largely forgettable 2021, winning just seven WTA main draw matches to date, in addition to being eclipsed by the remarkable achievements of fellow Briton Emma Raducanu.

American Sloane Stephens will play compatriot Jessica Pegula in the next round
American Sloane Stephens will play compatriot Jessica Pegula in the next round (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

She initially looked well placed to snap a four-match losing streak after claiming a topsy-turvy opening set on a tie-break.

But despite being the higher-ranked player and facing an opponent she had beaten five times in their seven previous meetings, the 29-year-old was unable to complete the job.

World number 73 Stephens – whose own form this calendar year has been inconsistent – secured a crucial break of serve in the 12th game and final game of the second set to level.

The 28-year-old then steamed through the decider, eventually converting her third match point to set up a meeting with compatriot Jessica Pegula in the round of 64.

