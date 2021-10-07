Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2014: Wasps given go-ahead for £30m takeover of Coventry stadium

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 6:06 am
Wasps made Coventry their permanent home in 2014 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wasps were given the go-ahead for a £30million takeover of the Coventry Building Society Arena on this day in 2014.

Coventry City Council voted unanimously to accept a proposal from the rugby union Premiership club to secure the future of the troubled stadium.

The 32,600-capacity arena, which opened in 2005, had been built primarily to serve Coventry City Football Club.

The stadium was originally built to serve Coventry City FC
However, the Sky Blues fell into financial difficulties and later administration amid a protracted and complicated rent dispute with stadium operating company Arena Coventry Limited.

The football club even moved out of the stadium, then known as the Ricoh Arena, and played at Northampton’s Sixfields for a period during 2013 and 2014.

Wasps agreed to purchase ACL, which was jointly owned by the council and the Alan Edward Higgs charity, and the deal was completed the following month.

The Sky Blues have returned to the stadium this season
It secured a permanent home for the rugby club after 12 years as tenants of Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

“We are very excited to be in a position to fulfil this ambition and to be able to move to the Ricoh Arena – it is an outstanding arena in a truly fantastic city,” read a Wasps statement, which acknowledged it would be an “unsettling” period for supporters.

Coventry returned to the stadium and played as tenants of Wasps until further problems led to a second move, this time to Birmingham’s St Andrews, in 2019. They moved back to the arena this season.

