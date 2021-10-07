Aaron Martin and Simon Power doubtful for Harrogate’s clash with Scunthorpe

Harrogate duo Aaron Martin and Simon Power are major doubts for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with struggling Scunthorpe.

Striker Martin (hip) and winger Power (groin) were ruled out of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory over Newcastle Under-21s and are “outside bets” to face the Iron, according to Town boss Simon Weaver.

The high-flying Sulphurites, who are unbeaten at home, sit second in the table following last weekend’s 2-1 win at Oldham.

Central defender Rory McArdle (groin) and left-back Lewis Page (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Bottom club Scunthorpe will hand late fitness tests to Emmanuel Onariase, Alfie Beestin and Devarn Green.

Defender Onariase has a sore hamstring, while midfielders Beestin and Green each have dead legs.

Forward Harry Bunn, who had been struggling with a hamstring issue in the past fortnight, will be absent after suffering a knock during a substitute appearance in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Newport.

Tom Pugh returned from injury by coming off the bench in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy loss at Rotherham but fellow midfielder Alex Kenyon is yet to feature since suffering a hamstring issue in August.