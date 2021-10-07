Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ollie Banks banned for Barrow as they revert to strongest side for Orient game

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 4:11 pm
Ollie Banks (left) is suspended for Barrow against Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ollie Banks (left) is suspended for Barrow against Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barrow boss Mark Cooper is expected to revert to his strongest line-up for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient at Holker Street.

Cooper made six changes for the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Fleetwood but the club will step up their pursuit of a play-off spot against Orient.

Midfielder Ollie Banks is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and forward Dimitri Sea faces a fitness test on a hamstring problem.

Full-back Remeao Hutton missed the Fleetwood loss due to the birth of his first child and could return.

Orient also rang the changes for the midweek cup action and despite bringing in seven new faces they still routed Crawley 4-0.

Boss Kenny Jackett is definitely missing Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth who is on international duty.

Tom James is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season and fellow defender Alex Mitchell is expected to return from injury.

“Barrow is another tough away game, they’ve started the season well and they are a good side. We have respect for them,” Jackett said.

