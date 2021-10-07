Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfie Kilgour banned for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 4:57 pm
Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour was sent off late on in the defeat by Swindon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol Rovers will be without defender Alfie Kilgour through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Carlisle.

Kilgour was sent off late on in the 3-1 home defeat by Swindon last weekend and now serves a one-match ban.

Nick Anderton could be drafted into defence as cover, having been an unused substitute against the Robins.

Midfielder Sam Nicholson continues to recover from a shin problem, while defender Trevor Clarke is also working his way back to fitness having not featured since the start of August, but striker Leon Clarke (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to be without goalkeeper Magnus Norman for a considerable spell because of a leg injury.

Norman broke a small bone in his shin and also suffered ligament damage following a collision during the defeat to Forest Green last Saturday.

Adam Smith has been brought in as cover and played for the reserves in the Central League Cup against Preston on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Jordan Gibson has been ill but should be available if he comes through training, while defender Rod McDonald continues his recovery from a delayed concussion.

