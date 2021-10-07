Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Liddle facing late fitness test as Hartlepool host Northampton

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 5:07 pm
Gary Liddle is hoping to prove his fitness for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Gary Liddle is hoping to prove his fitness for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)

Hartlepool will check on a number of players ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Northampton.

David Ferguson (calf), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Gary Liddle (tendinitis) are hoping to prove their fitness after spells on the sidelines.

Striker Olufela Olomola could be out after missing the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Morecambe with an ankle injury sustained in training.

Loan signing Tyler Burey is a long-term absentee with a torn hamstring.

Northampton are without forward Danny Rose through suspension.

Rose collected his fifth booking of the season – and his fourth in four outings – in last weekend’s loss to Sutton.

Centre-back Jon Guthrie could be available again after returning to training this week.

Guthrie missed the visit of Sutton after testing positive for Covid-19 and will now be assessed.

