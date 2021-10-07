Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray loses wedding ring, Newcastle saga over – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 6:26 pm
Andy Murray, Ant and Dec (Adam Davey/Ian West/PA)
Andy Murray, Ant and Dec (Adam Davey/Ian West/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 7.

Football

Ant and Dec must have heard about Newcastle’s impending takeover…

….which was later completed.

Kieran Trippier had a new role.

Claudio Ranieri introduced himself to new Watford signing Nicolas Nkoulou.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his birthday.

The Three Lions were in good spirits.

As were Wales.

Arsenal helped out Jack Wilshere.

Tennis

Andy Murray lost his wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked the part for his press conference.

Jake Paul sent a proposal to Tommy Fury.

Cricket

Ben Stokes wished his wife a happy birthday.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was rocking some new threads.

Max Verstappen had a new-look Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean was feeling the need for speed.

Rugby League

Workington had a shock at breakfast.

