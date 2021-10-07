Jonathan Barden hoping to return from injury for Sutton’s clash with Port Vale

Sutton defender Jonathan Barden is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Port Vale.

Barden has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury and boss Matt Gray must decide whether to recall him or stick with Joe Kizzi at right-back.

On-loan Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe is also expected to recover from injury. He rolled his ankle in training and missed last week’s win at Northampton but is pushing for his first start for the club.

Forward Tobi Sho-Silva (muscle strain) and goalkeeper Brad House are not expected to feature.

Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity is an injury doubt after he was forced out of last week’s home win against Leyton Orient.

Garrity, who has scored three goals in Vale’s last four league games, will be assessed and Nottingham Forest loanee Jake Taylor is on stand-by.

Forward Devante Rodney is back in contention after serving a three-game ban and defender Aaron Martin is hoping to recover from a back spasm.

Darrell Clarke’s side have climbed up to third in the table after four straight league wins.