Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu hungry for more success as she looks to move on from US Open win

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:37 pm
Emma Raducanu is looking to move on from her US Open triumph (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu is looking to move on from her US Open triumph (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu is hungry for more success as she looks to move on from her US Open victory in Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old will play her first match since that fairy-tale run in New York in the early hours of Saturday morning when she takes on Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Californian desert.

It is a measure of Raducanu’s new-found fame not just in the UK but across the world that she has been chosen to headline the night session at one of the biggest events on the WTA and ATP Tours.

In the nearly four weeks since lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has mixed the life of an A-lister with quiet time at home in Bromley trying to digest her achievement.

“The final was an amazing match,” she said of her victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

“I think the level and quality, I really realised that whilst re-watching it. It was such a cool experience and sometimes you do just rewind and relive the moment and the feelings.

“It’s great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in. I am just super proud of the achievement. I am now looking forward. I am not going to cling on to that. I am still hungry for more.”

Emma Raducanu will play her first match since her US Open triumph in Indian Wells on Friday night
Emma Raducanu will play her first match since her US Open triumph in Indian Wells on Friday night (ZUMA/PA)

The women’s game has had a string of young grand slam champions – although Raducanu is hugely inexperienced even by those standards – and nearly all of them have struggled subsequently with the spotlight and expectation that has accompanied their triumphs.

Raducanu, now ranked 22, is well aware there will be a huge amount of interest in how her career progresses but the teenager hopes the new experiences she will rack up over the next year can help her keep things fun.

She said: “I am just enjoying myself playing in venues and locations like here in Indian Wells. It’s just amazing. It is a step up to where I was playing in the lower 25s (the lowest level of professional tennis).

“I feel grateful to be able to be here and I am enjoying the moment. There are still so many tournaments on the tour I haven’t played. I am really looking forward to doing it.”

Should she beat Sasnovich, Raducanu could find herself playing one of her idols in two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep.

“It’s a round ahead so I don’t want to get ahead of myself at all,” said Raducanu, whose father Ian is Romanian.

“Every single player in this draw is high quality. Anything can happen. Obviously Simona is my idol and, if it were to happen, I would be really excited and up for it because it’s just an amazing opportunity and experience.”

Indian Wells is set to be the first of four tournaments Raducanu will play in just over a month, with the teenager having also signed up for events in Moscow, Romania and Austria.

Strong performances could see her qualify for the eight-woman end-of-season WTA Finals, although Raducanu maintained that is not a major ambition.

“I think that’s thinking very far ahead,” she said. “I just want to focus on the tournament that I’m playing in the moment. I entered all the tournaments but that’s just to give myself the option really, I’m not 100 per cent sure what I’m going to do right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal