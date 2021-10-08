Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2013: Gus Poyet named new Sunderland boss on two-year deal

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 6:05 am
Gus Poyet was named Sunderland manaer on a two-year contract eight years ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gus Poyet was named Sunderland head coach on a two-year contract on this day in 2013.

Four months after his departure from Brighton, the former Tottenham and Chelsea midfielder became the first Uruguayan to manage in the Premier League.

He lost his first match 11 days later when the Black Cats went down 4–0 away to Swansea but enjoyed a 2-1 over local rivals Newcastle in his first game at the Stadium of Light, thanks to an emphatic strike from Fabio Borini.

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Stadium of Light
Fabio Borini’s goal helped Sunderland to a 2-1 win over Newcastle in Gus Poyet’s first home match (Richard Sellers/PA)

In his first season in charge, Poyet took Sunderland to the League Cup final after a penalty shootout win over Manchester United in the semi-finals and in April 2014 oversaw Jose Mourinho’s first home defeat in the Premier League as Chelsea manager.

When Poyet led Sunderland to a 2–0 win at home to West Brom on May 7, it guaranteed top-flight safety with one game remaining, performing “a miracle” in his own words by arresting a decline that saw the club fall seven points adrift of safety when they lost 5–1 to Tottenham a month earlier.

In May 2014, Poyet signed a new two-year contract but was sacked the following March when Sunderland were in 17th place in the league, one point above the relegation places.

Soccer – Capital One Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Manchester United v Sunderland – Old Trafford
Sunderland’s Ki Sung Yeung celebrates his successful penalty that helped Gus Poyet’s team beat Manchester United in the Capital One Cup semi-final second leg at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

In October 2015, AEK Athens reported that Poyet had agreed in principle to be their manager until the summer of 2016.

He also had brief spells at Real Betis and Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua before enjoying a three-year stint at Bordeaux in 2018.

In February 2021 he joined his current club Universidad Catolica in Chile as manager.

