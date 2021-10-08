Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Steve Bruce facing the axe following Newcastle takeover

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 7:28 am
Football rumours: Steve Bruce facing the axe following Newcastle takeover (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Steve Bruce seems set to be the first major casualty of Newcastle coming under new ownership. The 60-year-old has told the Telegraph the new owners “may well want a new manager”, which has only increased speculation he will be given the chop before the Toon face Tottenham next weekend. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are being reported to be frontrunners for Bruce’s job.

The Mirror cites Spanish outlet ABC as reporting Liverpool are considering a move for midfielder Marco Asensio. The 25-year-old is said to be unhappy at Real Madrid after losing the favour of the side’s manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Raheem Sterling could be staying put at Manchester City. The Sun says the club want to begin talks with the 26-year-old England forward, who has less than two years left on his current deal. He had been previously linked with a move to Barcelona after expressing a desire to play in Spain at some point in his career.

The Sun also reports on Liverpool’s Divock Origi, who it says has been offered to Barcelona in January. The paper cites ESport3 as saying the Belgium striker’s representatives have contacted Barcelona due to the 26-year-old having played just 157 minutes for the Reds so far this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Weston McKennie: The Tottenham target, 23, who plays in midfield, has been valued as worth at least £25.4m by his club Juventus, according to Italy’s Calciomercato.

Timothy Castagne: Inter Milan and Juventus want to sign the Leicester’s 25-year-old Belgium full-back, French outlet Le Derniere Heure reports.

Harry Winks: CaughtOffside says the England midfielder, 25, wants to leave Tottenham in January and could head to Everton.

