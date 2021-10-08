Mansfield hit by suspensions and injuries for visit of fellow strugglers Oldham

Mansfield have a trio of players serving suspensions heading into Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with fellow strugglers Oldham.

Defender Farrend Rawson has joined already-banned Tyrese Sinclair and Stephen Quinn in being unavailable following his red card in the 1-0 loss to Barrow last weekend.

Kellan Gordon, James Perch, George Cooper, Richard Nartey and Ryan Stirk are out due to injury.

Will Forrester could be in the matchday squad for the first time since joining on loan from Stoke in August.

Oldham have been assessing Benny Couto ahead of the trip to the One Call Stadium.

The defender sat out last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Harrogate after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Skipper Carl Piergianni was fit to return to action in that game, which saw Latics suffer their seventh defeat of the campaign so far.

Keith Curle’s men are second-bottom of the table with seven points, two behind Nigel Clough’s 22nd-placed Mansfield.