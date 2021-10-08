Ebou Adams misses out for Forest Green on international duty

Ebou Adams will miss Forest Green Rovers’ clash against Swindon.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Gambia.

Forest Green will also be without defender Udoka Godwin-Malife as he continues his recovery from a collarbone injury.

Elliott Whitehouse is still out long-term with a knee injury.

Swindon with be without five players ahead of the short trip west.

The Robins have Jonny Williams, Anthony Grant, Alex Gilbert and Kaine Kesler-Hayden away on international duty.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is also away after earning his first ever call-up to the Ghana squad.

The return dates for the players on international duty are likely to vary.