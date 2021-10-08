Ebou Adams misses out for Forest Green on international duty By Press Association October 8, 2021, 10:28 am Forest Green Rovers’ Ebou Adams is on international duty (Steven Paston/PA) Ebou Adams will miss Forest Green Rovers’ clash against Swindon. The midfielder is currently on international duty with Gambia. Forest Green will also be without defender Udoka Godwin-Malife as he continues his recovery from a collarbone injury. Elliott Whitehouse is still out long-term with a knee injury. Swindon with be without five players ahead of the short trip west. The Robins have Jonny Williams, Anthony Grant, Alex Gilbert and Kaine Kesler-Hayden away on international duty. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is also away after earning his first ever call-up to the Ghana squad. The return dates for the players on international duty are likely to vary. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rob Edwards ‘really pleased’ as Forest Green see off Carlisle High-flying Forest Green sweep aside Carlisle Carlisle striker Tristan Abrahams doubtful against Forest Green Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere