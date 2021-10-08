Sam Hutchinson in contention for Sheffield Wednesday return

Sam Hutchinson could be in line to return to the Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of their clash against Bolton.

Hutchinson has missed the previous two games for Wednesday due to fatigue but could feature against the Trotters.

George Byers (groin) and Massimo Luongo (hamstring) are still recovering from injury and could return later this month.

Forward Josh Windass is still out as he continues to undergo rehab after having surgery on a hamstring injury.

Right-back Gethin Jones is available for Bolton after recovering from a dead leg sustained against Shrewsbury.

Amadou Bakayoko could give Trotters boss Ian Evatt a selection headache after scoring twice as a substitute on his comeback from injury in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy game against Liverpool U21s.

Liam Edwards is not yet ready to return having been out since February with a damaged kneecap.

On-loan Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi is also still recovering from a fractured metatarsal.