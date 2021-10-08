Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Andrews misses out through injury as Rochdale host Crawley

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 11:56 am
Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale side host Crawley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale side host Crawley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rochdale will be without Josh Andrews for their clash against Crawley.

The forward, who is on loan from Birmingham, sustained a hamstring injury and will be missing for a minimum of four weeks.

Other than Andrews, Dale manager Robbie Stockdale has a full squad to choose from.

Rochdale will be aiming to put their midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Port Vale behind them.

Ludwig Francillette is a doubt for Crawley when they travel to the north-west.

The defender took a blow to the head in the Reds’ game against Tranmere and was taken off in the 15th minute.

Left-back Nick Tsaroulla is expected to line-up after winning the Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award.

New signing Kaan Kevser-Junior could also feature after playing five minutes from the bench in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game.

