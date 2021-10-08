Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Northeast signs for Glamorgan on three-year deal

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:10 pm
Sam Northeast has joined Glamorgan on a three-year deal (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Northeast has joined Glamorgan on a three-year deal (Adam Davy/PA)

Glamorgan have signed experienced batter Sam Northeast on a three-year deal.

Northeast, 31, played for three different counties last season, starting out with Hampshire before taking on loan stints at Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, and was previously captain of Kent.

With over 10,000 first-class runs and 25 centuries to his name, as well as strong records in white-ball cricket, he will be hoping to reinvigorate his career with the reigning 50-over champions.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace said: “Sam is one of the very best players in the county game and when we found out he was available we did everything we could to bring him to Wales.

“Signing Sam is fantastic news for everyone associated with the club and to attract a player of his quality is a good sign of the direction the club is heading in.

“He has a terrific record across all three formats and his versatility means he can bat in a number of different positions, while his experience will bring a lot to the changing room and help develop our younger players.”

Northeast, often rated as one of the best uncapped English players on the circuit, said: “I’m extremely excited for the challenge ahead at Glamorgan. Next year is the perfect time to build on the Royal London Cup success the club achieved this summer.

  • Kent
  • Hampshire
  • Yorkshire
  • Nottinghamshire

“I still have a lot of ambition in the game and I believe Glamorgan share that with me. Speaking to Mark Wallace and (head coach) Matt Maynard, I knew this was the right place for me to commit my future to.

“I am really looking forward to the next few years and the success we can have on the cricket pitch.”

