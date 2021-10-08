Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Rose set to replace Carl Rushworth in goal for Walsall against Salford

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:56 pm
Goalkeeper Jack Rose is set to deputise for the Saddlers (Nick Potts/PA)
Goalkeeper Jack Rose is set to deputise for the Saddlers (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose is set to make his first league appearance of the season in Saturday’s clash with Salford.

Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth is away on international duty with England Under-21s so Rose is in line to deputise, having played in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie at Northampton.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe could start again after scoring his first goal of the season against the Cobblers.

Forward Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) and midfielders Rory Holden and Liam Kinsella (both knee) all continue their recovery while midfielder Joe Willis has joined National League North side Leamington on a one-month youth loan.

Salford will be without Ibou Touray and Tyreik Wright, who have both been called up for international duty.

Defender Touray is away with Gambia, while forward Wright, on loan from Aston Villa, has joined up with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is suspended after his red card late on for a second caution during last weekend’s 2-0 win at Colchester.

Aramide Oteh could make his first league start after signing a short-term deal with the Ammies, but veteran frontman Ian Henderson, Conor McAleny and D’Mani Mellor are all still working on fitness.

