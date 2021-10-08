Plymouth without Luke Jephcott and Brendan Galloway against Burton

Plymouth will be without two key players ahead of their clash against Burton.

Striker Luke Jephcott is on international duty for Wales Under-21s while Brendan Galloway is also out after being called up to the Zimbabwe squad.

Kieran Agard could be brought in to replace Jephcott, who has scored four league goals this season.

Defender James Wilson could also be up for selection after concussion protocols ruled him out last weekend.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has hinted that he may make some changes to his Burton squad for the Plymouth game.

The Brewers boss confirmed that they will be without captain John Brayford for up to three months.

The defender pulled up just ten seconds into the game against Wimbledon and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Winger Danny Rowe is unlikely to feature against the Pilgrims but is back in training.