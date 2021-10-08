Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Demi Stokes confident Manchester City Women can turn form around

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 1:21 pm
Demi Stokes says Manchester City “know what we need to do” after their run of losses (Nick Potts/PA).
Demi Stokes says Manchester City “know what we need to do” after their run of losses (Nick Potts/PA).

Demi Stokes says Manchester City are confident of turning things around after their poor start to the season as they target what would be a “massive” derby victory at Manchester United this weekend.

City head into Saturday’s contest at Leigh Sports Village having lost each of their previous three Women’s Super League matches, with a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal being sandwiched by home losses to Tottenham (2-1) and West Ham (2-0).

That has left Gareth Taylor’s side – who have had a number of injury issues to contend with – lying ninth in the table after four games, nine points worse off than top two Arsenal and Spurs and six behind third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed United.

Left-back Stokes told the PA news agency: “I don’t know specifically (why the results have been as they have), but obviously as a group we’ve spoken, and we know what we need to do, what we need to focus on. We know we need to be ruthless.

“We haven’t been happy with the results we’ve been getting, we’re aware of the situation we’re in. It doesn’t matter what the outside noise is.

“We’re confident. We have good players, our depth is good. I think we can keep saying we’ve got injuries but that’s how football is. We believe in our ability, we’re a good team, and good teams go through rough patches. I think it’s just about remaining positive and tweaking things.

“People are probably going to write us off (with regard to the title), but it’s still early days, there’s plenty of games, and I think, starting with Saturday, it’s important we just focus on getting a win and taking each game, and moving on from there.”

Asked if the players still had full confidence in Taylor, Stokes said: “Yes. At the end of the day, it’s us that are playing. We’re still sticking together. We’re not blaming anyone because we’re all in it together.”

The 29-year-old England international added of Saturday’s match, which will be live on BBC One as part of the WSL’s new broadcast deal: “It’s the derby, it’s a rivalry – you want to win, and I just think it will be a good turning point and something to move forward from.

“I think it would be a massive win, and what better way to do it, in the derby, where the pressure is there. That is why we sign up to do what we do – we want pressure, we like it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal