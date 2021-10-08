Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tranmere without on-loan defender Lee O’Connor against Colchester

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 1:39 pm
Tranmere’s on-loan Celtic defender Lee O’Connor is away on international duty (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tranmere will be without defender Lee O’Connor for their home game against Colchester.

O’Connor, on loan from Celtic, is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but boss Micky Mellon has no new injury concerns.

Left-back Calum MacDonald is in contention for his league return after missing last week’s home win against Crawley through suspension.

Tranmere, ninth in the table, have won five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Colchester will be without captain Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra, who are both on international duty.

Defender Smith is away with New Zealand, while midfielder Dobra has joined up with Albania Under-21s.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes remains unavailable due to the hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last four league matches.

Tom Eastman and Brendan Wiredu are pushing for recalls to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in last week’s home defeat to Salford.

