Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

ECB gives green light to men’s Ashes tour subject to ‘critical conditions’

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 6:29 pm
The Ashes have been given the green light (John Walton/PA)
The Ashes have been given the green light (John Walton/PA)

England bosses have given the green light for this winter’s Ashes tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has issued a statement that will pave the way for the blue-chip series to start as scheduled in Brisbane on December 8.

England captain Joe Root last week refused to confirm he would tour Australia, while opposing counterpart Tim Paine had suggested the tourists would pitch up for the series with or without their talisman skipper.

Australia’s rigid Covid-19 restrictions are understood to have caused concerns among England players, but a series of crisis meetings this week appear to have produced progress.

The ECB has given its assent for the tour to go ahead, albeit while insisting “several critical conditions” must be met by the hosts.

“Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men’s Ashes Tour,” read an ECB statement.

“To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead.

“This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel.

“We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”

Australia hold the Ashes after a drawn series in England in 2019
Australia hold the Ashes after a drawn series in England in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s schedule had already been thrown into disarray by the ECB cancelling the Pakistan tour slated for October that was due to serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The English game’s governing body then had to contend with another body blow when chairman Ian Watmore stood down on Thursday.

All the major players now seem fully aware that the sport’s credibility will be on the line with the status of the Ashes series.

And the ECB’s statement on Friday tees up the marquee contest between the sport’s two oldest rivals to go ahead as planned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]