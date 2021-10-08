Rashford gets honorary doctorate, Klopp’s anniversary – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 8.

Football

Marcus Rashford was going back to where it all began.

Loved sharing yesterday with my @ManUtd Academy teammates and coaches. Meant a lot ♥️ pic.twitter.com/10FEPE1Kqd — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 8, 2021

Rashford received his honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester in the company of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The greatest ♥️Meant so much sharing this moment with Sir Alex 🎓 https://t.co/e4L1HgOIbN pic.twitter.com/wiuTd5ECAc — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 8, 2021

Sam Fender celebrated Newcastle’s takeover by appearing on TV in a classic Newcastle tracksuit – and Ant and Dec approved!

Brilliant!! Good lad. @samfendermusic On the telly in his Toon tracksuit. 👌 pic.twitter.com/tVbYLehssd — antanddec (@antanddec) October 8, 2021

A new era at St James’ Park began.

📸 Amanda Staveley and @ghodoussi get to work as they met with #NUFC staff at St. James' Park earlier today. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BPU76o417P — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 8, 2021

Liverpool marked Jurgen Klopp’s six-year anniversary of joining the club.

A night of 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧… 🏆✨ On the six year anniversary of the boss joining the Reds, revisit his reaction to winning our sixth European Cup in Madrid 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5Y6VaqlkMa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 8, 2021

Andros Townsend was revelling in success.

What an honour to be the first player to win the @premierleague goal of the month award three times @budfootball @Everton 😍🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/W8eJx1zT9t — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) October 8, 2021

Happy birthday Ben White.

Mat Ryan was enjoying a record Australian victory.

Wasn’t our prettiest but passed another test to get a step closer. Another record we as Australia can all be proud of. Still want more, onto the next one 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/iiRWauyZc4 — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) October 8, 2021

Gridiron

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

“We said we’re going to find a way, and you guys did that!” Coach breaks us down after a Week 5 win! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KojVHML67r — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2021

Gonna sleep good tonight. 😉 pic.twitter.com/o8S7Rcf2IH — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2021

Hockey

Birthday celebrations all round

Double celebrations today as we wish @Lizzie_Neal & @MaddieHinch a very Happy Birthday 🎉🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/QsFxUQ3XcD — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) October 8, 2021

Cricket

The Barmy Army were having fun with Tim Paine.

Graeme Swann put a different spin on England’s contract announcement.

I see @englandcricket have awarded some pace bowling development contracts. We are very good at producing fine pace bowlers. Any spin contracts on the horizon? 🙃 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) October 8, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen was aware of a tough weekend ahead at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Great track, but today was challenging. It looks like we have some work to do overnight, to improve our performance. Let’s #KeepPushing #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/I3OazltIlK — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 8, 2021

A “big” bee interrupted Daniel Ricciardo’s interview.

Lando Norris finished sixth in Friday practice.

Today was Friday pic.twitter.com/H94FYz2elP — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 8, 2021

A new helmet for the young Brit.

Lando’s lid has got a new look for this weekend! 🤩🤍 We love it, what do you think team?#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/pzqQ1LE5JG — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 8, 2021

Charles Leclerc was in positive mood after free practice.