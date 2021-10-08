Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rashford gets honorary doctorate, Klopp’s anniversary – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 6:05 pm
Marcus Rashford (left), Jurgen Klopp (centre) and Andros Townsend (Rafal Oleksiewicz/Peter Byrne/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 8.

Football

Marcus Rashford was going back to where it all began.

Rashford received his honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester in the company of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sam Fender celebrated Newcastle’s takeover by appearing on TV in a classic Newcastle tracksuit – and Ant and Dec approved!

A new era at St James’ Park began.

Liverpool marked Jurgen Klopp’s six-year anniversary of joining the club.

Andros Townsend was revelling in success.

Happy birthday Ben White.

Mat Ryan was enjoying a record Australian victory.

Gridiron

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Hockey

Birthday celebrations all round

Cricket

The Barmy Army were having fun with Tim Paine.

Graeme Swann put a different spin on England’s contract announcement.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was aware of a tough weekend ahead at the Turkish Grand Prix.

A “big” bee interrupted Daniel Ricciardo’s interview.

Lando Norris finished sixth in Friday practice.

A new helmet for the young Brit.

Charles Leclerc was in positive mood after free practice.

