Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Hawkes and Peter Clarke strike as Tranmere ease past Colchester

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 9:56 pm
Josh Hawkes opened the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Hawkes opened the scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Hawkes and Peter Clarke got the goals as dominant Tranmere extended their home winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over Colchester.

The visitors’ winless run stretched to four games and more worryingly they have also failed to score in that time.

U’s stopper Shamal George did well to keep out Tom Davies’ powerful header in the first half.

Freddie Sears saw his strike denied by Ross Doohan at the near post just before the break as the visitors’ wait for a goal continued.

After the restart Davies nodded against the bar as Micky Mellon’s men burst out of the blocks.

But Hawkes made no mistake as he notched his first league goal for the club in the 54th minute.

George produced another decent stop to thwart Elliott Nevitt’s low strike before substitute Noah Chilvers went close with a long-range strike for the visitors.

But Hawkes turned provider moments later as Clarke headed home his third goal in two games to secure the points with 19 minutes left.

Doohan ensured a deserved clean sheet when he denied Sears from close range late on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal