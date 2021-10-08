Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury channels The Undertaker as he vows to butcher Deontay Wilder

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 12:16 am Updated: October 9, 2021, 10:41 am
Tyson Fury is making the first defence of his WBC heavyweight title this weekend (Erik Verduzco/AP/PA)
Tyson Fury weighed in nearly 40lbs heavier than Deontay Wilder ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas before vowing to send his rival home “butchered” on Saturday night.

Both competitors came in at the heaviest weights of their professional careers – although Fury elected to keep on tracksuit bottoms, a sleeveless t-shirt and a hat paying homage to WWE character The Undertaker when he tipped the scales at 19st 11lbs.

Fury, who will also have marginal height and reach advantages, is making the first defence of the WBC heavyweight title he won when he dethroned Wilder as champion 20 months ago in what was both combatants’ last bout.

Wilder took off his top as he came in at exactly 17st, seven pounds heavier than when he suffered the first loss of his 44-fight professional career in February last year. Fury is four pounds heavier from their last meeting.

A fired-up Fury said of the weights: “It means total obliteration of a dosser. Total annihilation. I’m going to put him in the Royal Infirmary after this fight, don’t worry about that. I will send him home butchered.”

While the 39lb weight difference for this weekend is substantial, it is actually the closest they have been in their trilogy, with Wilder more than 40lb lighter for their two previous encounters.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: tale of the tape
Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: tale of the tape (PA graphic)

As anticipated there was no face-off, which is customary after weigh-ins, because tensions have between high between the fighters all week and, as if to illustrate the point, they taunted one another from a distance on-stage.

Wilder said: “The weight just came on, I wanted to look sexy and feel sexy. I taste sexy as well. I’m bench pressing a little over 350lbs, so there won’t be no rushing me and putting his weight on me and things like that.

“Calmness is the key to the storm. I know that when I’m not calm, my mind is cloudy and you make bad decisions. But when you’re calm you can weather the storm, you’re able to make great decisions.

“We have rejuvenated myself, reinvented myself, redemption is upon us and I can’t wait to show the world what I’m all about. I’m reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder.”

The unbeaten Fury (30-0-1, 21KOs) had the last laugh in most recent coming together in the ring, delivering a display of poise and power to stop Wilder in the seventh round, leaving the American bloodied and broken.

Wilder made a series of excuses for the loss, from the weight of an elaborate ring walk costume draining his legs to an unfounded claim that Fury had loaded gloves, while trainer Mark Breland was dispensed with after he threw in the towel to end their second fight – which came after a controversial draw in their December 2018 opener.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41KOs) has employed Malik Scott as his cornerman for this bout. Scott is a former heavyweight who won 38 of his 42 contests but he never challenged for a world title and was knocked out in the first round by Wilder when they met seven years ago.

Fury added: “It’s one s***house teaching another s***house how to fight. Both are a pack of losers and they both ain’t worth a sausage. He couldn’t teach him anything, the man couldn’t fight himself, he was a s***house.

“There’s a man here that’s going to annihilate you, dosser. Me, the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury’s the name and f*****g fighting’s the game.”

