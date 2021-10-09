Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: October 9, 2021, 7:04 pm
Demi Vollering stayed out of trouble on the final stage to claim overall victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Demi Vollering stayed out of trouble on the final stage to claim overall victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in Felixstowe.

SD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.

Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.

Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium after winning the Women’s Tour
Demi Vollering kept out of trouble on Saturday’s final stage to celebrate overall victory (Adam Davy/PA)

The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.

There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.

The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.

It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.

Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.

Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.

“It feels great – it is really nice to win a stage race for the first time,” said Vollering, who also claimed the prestigious single-day races Liege-Bastogne-Liege and La Course by Tour de France.

“I made a big gap in the time trial and then the last three days were flat so we tried to sprint for Amy (Pieters). We only needed to control it.

“It was a good week and really nice with a lot of people next to the road. It is always nice to see so many people into women’s cycling.”

Alice Barnes (Canyon SRAM Racing) was the top British rider in seventh overall, with three home riders in the top 10 as Pfieffer Georgi (Team DSM) finished eighth and Joss Lowden (Drops Le Col s/b Tempur) 10th.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]