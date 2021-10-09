Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley move to brink of League Two play-off places with narrow win at Rochdale

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:09 pm Updated: October 9, 2021, 6:03 pm
Rochdale were beaten at home by Crawley (Dave Howarth/PA)
Rochdale were beaten at home by Crawley (Dave Howarth/PA)

Crawley moved to the brink of the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a 1-0 win at Rochdale.

This was no smash and grab raid from the visitors, who ran out comfortable winners despite the narrow scoreline.

The only goal of the game came when the home side were punished for some dire defending in the 14th minute.

Aaron Morley played a square pass across his own penalty area, Nick Tsaroulla pounced and though he dragged his shot, it ran invitingly for Kwesi Appiah to slide in and score from six yards.

The visitors were close to a second when Jake Hessenthaler forced a full-stretch save out of Joel Coleman.

After the break, Jack Payne was a whisker away from a second goal for Crawley with a superb 25-yard drive which clipped the top of the crossbar and Jeriel Dorsett and Corey O’Keeffe blocked shots from Hessenthaler.

On a day when Rochdale created little, their best efforts came late on, Morley pulling a shot wide from 18 yards in the 90th minute and Matt Done kept out by goalkeeper Glenn Morris in time added on.

