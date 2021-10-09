Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coby Rowe clinches victory for Sutton in seven-goal thriller against Port Vale

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:11 pm
Coby Rowe, left, decided a 4-3 winner (Nigel French/PA)
Coby Rowe, left, decided a 4-3 winner (Nigel French/PA)

Coby Rowe was the stoppage-time hero as Sutton clinched a 4-3 victory at the end of a dramatic seven-goal thriller against Port Vale.

Matt Gray’s side recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 behind to extend their winning streak at home to five games right at the death at Gander Green Lane.

Michael Smith’s header and Jamie Proctor’s sweeping left-footed effort, within seven first-half minutes, put the visitors two goals to the good.

But the hosts got themselves back into the game 10 minutes before the break through Rob Milsom’s deflected 22-yard effort.

And the U’s levelled with just over 20 minutes to go as Ben Garrity nodded Isaac Olaofe’s flick into his own net – with Vale boss Darrell Clarke’s reaction earning him a booking.

Tom Conlon seemingly secured Vale a fifth straight league win with 12 minutes to go with his fine left-footed strike.

But Benning rose highest to head home the equaliser with three minutes to go.

And the drama was not over as Rowe rifled home for a famous comeback victory.

