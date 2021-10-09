Coby Rowe clinches victory for Sutton in seven-goal thriller against Port Vale

Coby Rowe was the stoppage-time hero as Sutton clinched a 4-3 victory at the end of a dramatic seven-goal thriller against Port Vale.

Matt Gray’s side recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 behind to extend their winning streak at home to five games right at the death at Gander Green Lane.

Michael Smith’s header and Jamie Proctor’s sweeping left-footed effort, within seven first-half minutes, put the visitors two goals to the good.

But the hosts got themselves back into the game 10 minutes before the break through Rob Milsom’s deflected 22-yard effort.

And the U’s levelled with just over 20 minutes to go as Ben Garrity nodded Isaac Olaofe’s flick into his own net – with Vale boss Darrell Clarke’s reaction earning him a booking.

Tom Conlon seemingly secured Vale a fifth straight league win with 12 minutes to go with his fine left-footed strike.

But Benning rose highest to head home the equaliser with three minutes to go.

And the drama was not over as Rowe rifled home for a famous comeback victory.