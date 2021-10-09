Paddy Madden effort enough as Stockport edge National League win over Aldershot

Paddy Madden’s third goal in as many games saw Stockport beat Aldershot 1-0 at Edgeley Park to climb into the top 10 of the Vanarama National League.

Stockport started brightly but were denied a penalty after seven minutes when Mark Kitching went down in the area before John Rooney went close from a free-kick for the hosts.

Tommy Willard fired into the side-netting as Aldershot managed to relieve the pressure midway through the first half before Corie Andrews forced home goalkeeper Ethan Ross into a fine save.

County opened the scoring just before half-time as Madden headed in at the back post from a cross by Ben Whitfield.

Just before the hour, Kitching saw his header come back off the crossbar and then Mikael Ndjoli shot against the post for the visitors but they were unable to claim an equaliser and dropped into the bottom two as a result of the narrow defeat.