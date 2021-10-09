Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Macauley Bonne nets winner as Ipswich edge to victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:18 pm
Macauley Bonne scored the winner for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)
Macauley Bonne scored the winner for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)

Goals from Conor Chaplin and in-form striker Macauley Bonne deservedly earned Ipswich three points in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury at Portman Road.

Bonne’s second-half winner – his ninth goal of the season – came after Shaun Whalley’s fierce 28th-minute strike had cancelled out Chaplin’s opener.

Ipswich started well and had the ball in the net in the eighth minute after Bonne swept home Wes Burns’ cross, but the hosts’ top scorer was given offside.

The Tractor Boys were in the ascendancy and Burns headed into the side netting in the 17th minute before Ipswich left-back Matt Penney went close with a scorching strike from distance.

The pressure paid off for the hosts in the 23rd minute when Chaplin slammed home the rebound after Bonne’s header had been saved by Marko Marosi.

Out of the blue, the visitors got on level terms five minutes later when Whalley’s excellent hit from outside the box flew past Vaclav Hladky in the Ipswich goal.

The Shrews missed a golden chance to take the lead two minutes later when Ryan Bowman fired over from close range following Daniel Udoh’s left-sided cross.

The home side started the second half brightly and regained the lead in the 54th minute when Bonne expertly headed home at the near post from Lee Evans’ corner.

Bonne nearly added to Town’s lead in the 70th minute when Penney’s low cross just evaded him but the hosts held on to move to 14th in the Sky Bet League One table.

