Newport held to a goalless draw by Bradford at Rodney Parade

Newport County were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Bradford in an entertaining stalemate at Rodney Parade.

Newport goalkeeper Joe Day saved with his feet from striker Andy Cook in the fifth minute as Bradford began brightly.

But Newport soon got on top and defender James Clarke saw his header clawed away by goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell before Matty Dolan’s fierce drive on the rebound was blocked on the line.

Ed Upson’s header was then deflected behind by Oscar Threlkeld and Oli Cooper sliced wide from the corner.

Five minutes before the break, Robbie Willmott released Courtney Baker-Richardson but Bradford captain Paudie O’Connor got back to deny the County forward a shot at goal.

Bradford substitute Theo Robinson almost made an instant impact as he flicked a header inches wide from Callum Cooke’s cross moments after half-time.

But Newport also went close when Baker-Richardson’s header at the far post was cleared off the line by Yann Songo’o and Clarke headed against the bar from a yard out.