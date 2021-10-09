Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kian Spence scores his first goal for Halifax in win over Weymouth

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:32 pm
Jordan Slew scored for Halifax (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Jordan Slew scored for Halifax (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Kian Spence scored his first goal for Halifax as they beat Weymouth 2-0 to remain within three points of National League leaders Grimsby.

Spence – who came through Middlesbrough’s academy – put Halifax two-up seven minutes from time after Weymouth had failed to clear.

Weymouth went close to taking the lead on 10 minutes through Omar Mussa, whose shot was blocked by Kieran Green.

Halifax went ahead in the 33rd minute when Tyrell Warren set up Jordan Slew, who scored his second goal in as many games.

The win means Halifax remain in third place after making it seven games without defeat.

But Weymouth have dropped into the relegation zone after their fourth defeat in a row.

