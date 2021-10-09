Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliott List bags brace as Stevenage share draw with Exeter

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:38 pm
Stevenage’s Elliott List struck twice against Exeter (John Walton/PA)
Elliott List’s brace earned Stevenage a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Exeter.

The Grecians went ahead when the in-form Sam Nombe latched on to George Ray’s long ball and slotted home his fourth goal in as many games.

The advantage lasted until midway through the first half as Bruno Andrade’s pass found List, who finished confidently past Cameron Dawson.

Alex Hartridge headed straight at Joseph Anang as the visitors looked to restore their lead and the defender then made a crucial intervention at the other end to deny List his second.

Exeter were quickest out of the blocks after the restart and went back in front when captain Matt Jay headed home Josh Key’s deep cross.

Timothee Dieng struck a post for the visitors before List fired into the bottom corner to level matters once more just shy of the hour mark.

List could have won it late on but volleyed over from close range, with Exeter sharing the spoils for the seventh time in 11 league matches this season.

