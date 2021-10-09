Boreham Wood keep pace with leaders after win over Dagenham By Press Association October 9, 2021, 5:44 pm Boreham Wood were 2-0 winners over Dagenham and Redbridge (Dave Howarth/PA) Second-placed Boreham Wood maintained their strong form at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over fellow high-flyers Dagenham and Redbridge. Only two points separated the sides at the start of the game but that is now five, with the Daggers suffering a third straight defeat. After a goalless first half, Boreham Wood opened the scoring four minutes after half-time, Gus Mafuta’s deflected shot finding Jamal Fyfield on the edge of the six-yard box. Josh Rees doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, running onto Tyrone Marsh’s flick and converting confidently. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woking continue climb up National League with narrow victory against Dagenham Kane Smith and Scott Boden fire Boreham Wood up to second Boreham Wood earn draw at Eastleigh Dan Mooney edges Altrincham to victory at Dagenham