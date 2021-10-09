Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mansfield held to goalless stalemate by fellow League Two strugglers Oldham

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:54 pm
The spoils were shared at Mansfield on Saturday (Michael Regan/PA)
The spoils were shared at Mansfield on Saturday (Michael Regan/PA)

A miserable afternoon for Mansfield saw them held to a goalless draw at home to fellow League Two strugglers Oldham and lose midfielder George Maris to a serious head injury.

The Stags, who have now gone 11 games without a win in all competitions – and were without eight key players – began the first half well and Danny Johnson fired just wide after 11 minutes.

But they were rocked a minute later when Maris suffered a clash of heads with team-mate James Clarke and a worrying 13-minute hold-up followed before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Oldham eventually took a grip and five minutes before the break, Harrison McGahey turned the ball against the woodwork from six yards after Carl Piergianni had headed a Jamie Bowden corner towards him.

Rhys Oates sent a good chance wide for Mansfield after turning his marker.

But in the 14 first-half added minutes, home goalkeeper Nathan Bishop parried a shot from Piergianni after the Stags failed to clear Benny Couto’s long throw.

Then, on a breakaway, Zak Dearnley forced another save with David Keillor-Dunn sending the follow-up wide.

In a scrappy second half of few chances, Harry Charsley forced Jayson Leutwiler to save low efforts after 68 and 81 minutes as the home side dominated without reward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal