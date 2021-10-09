Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Omar Beckles scores equaliser as Leyton Orient draw at Barrow

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:55 pm
Omar Beckles equalised for Leyton Orient at Barrow (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Omar Beckles equalised for Leyton Orient at Barrow (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Omar Beckles equalised for Leyton Orient as they drew 1-1 at Barrow – who were denied a first league win over their visitors since 1969.

Defender Beckles netted his third goal of the season after 69 minutes to cancel out Robbie Gotts’ 47th-minute opener.

Leeds loanee Gotts, who scored against Orient for Salford last season, ran on to Remeao Hutton’s pass to open his goal account for the Bluebirds.

His strike set up Mark Cooper’s side for a possible third successive league win and a return to the top seven.

Keeper Paul Farman’s superb save to deny Theo Archibald protected Barrow’s lead in this hard-fought contest.

Barrow almost went further in front when Gotts played in Patrick Brough, whose drive thumped the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Beckles scrambled in the equaliser after Theo Archibald’s corner.

And Kenny Jackett’s side might have snatched victory only for Farman to deny Archibald for a third time in the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal