Ben House boosts Eastleigh to last-gasp victory against Wealdstone

Ben House struck two minutes from time to guide Eastleigh to a 2-1 Vanarama National League victory at Wealdstone.

The visitors went ahead after 36 minutes when Tyrone Barnett picked up the ball on the edge of the box, span and fired into the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts drew themselves level five minutes from the end when Josh Umerah fired a superb strike into the corner of the net from 20 yards.

But their joy was short-lived as three minutes later the visitors came up with a winner. Josh Hare’s cross from the right picked out House and his volley nestled into the bottom corner to secure all three points.