Conor Wilkinson leaves it late as Walsall sink Salford

Conor Wilkinson came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Walsall beat Salford 2-1 to ease away from the relegation zone.

Kieran Phillips put the Saddlers ahead after 29 seconds but Ash Eastham levelled for Salford before Wilkinson struck five minutes into time added on.

Phillips gave Walsall the perfect start as he raced 40 yards unchallenged before scuffing the ball past Tom King and into the bottom corner.

The home side threatened a second just before half-time but King saved well from Brendan Kiernan.

Walsall could have had a penalty as Joss Labadie was clattered by Jordan Turnbull but referee Trevor Kettle played on as the ball fell to George Miller, who was foiled one-on-one by King.

King kept Salford in it after the break, saving a Phillips snapshot and Emmanuel Osadebe’s 20-yard free-kick before Eastham nodded Salford level against the run of play from Ash Hunter’s 77th-minute inswinging corner.

However, Wilkinson – making his return after six weeks out with a hamstring injury – cut inside and drilled home left-footed at the near post to push Walsall up to 19th.