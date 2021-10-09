Plymouth move top of League One with win over Burton

Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth soared to the top of League One with a 2-1 home win over Burton and their 11th unbeaten league game in a row.

Argyle took the lead with a superb 15th-minute strike from playmaker Conor Grant as the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box from an Albion headed clearance.

Grant pivoted over the ball to send a thumping left-footed half volley between the two Burton central defenders and past the diving Ben Garratt.

Argyle surged further ahead just before half-time as they countered following an Albion corner.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper set pacey top scorer Ryan Hardie on his way from the halfway line with a measured throw. Hardie was pushed wide by his marker but cut the ball back for Ryan Broom to sweep home from close range on 43 minutes.

Burton striker Lucas Akins scored a superb 59th-minute goal from the left to reduce the deficit, spinning on the ball in the box before letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the far corner past the outstretched Cooper.

Substitute Daniel Jebbison came closest to levelling in the 87th minute but his angled close-range shot flew into the side netting.