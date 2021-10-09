Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth move top of League One with win over Burton

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 6:01 pm
Plymouth moved top of League One (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth soared to the top of League One with a 2-1 home win over Burton and their 11th unbeaten league game in a row.

Argyle took the lead with a superb 15th-minute strike from playmaker Conor Grant as the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box from an Albion headed clearance.

Grant pivoted over the ball to send a thumping left-footed half volley between the two Burton central defenders and past the diving Ben Garratt.

Argyle surged further ahead just before half-time as they countered following an Albion corner.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper set pacey top scorer Ryan Hardie on his way from the halfway line with a measured throw. Hardie was pushed wide by his marker but cut the ball back for Ryan Broom to sweep home from close range on 43 minutes.

Burton striker Lucas Akins scored a superb 59th-minute goal from the left to reduce the deficit, spinning on the ball in the box before letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the far corner past the outstretched Cooper.

Substitute Daniel Jebbison came closest to levelling in the 87th minute but his angled close-range shot flew into the side netting.

