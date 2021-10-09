Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’m absolutely delighted – Matt Gray in seventh heaven after Sutton win thriller

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 6:04 pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray celebrates after the victory against Port Vale (Aaron Chown/PA)
Delighted Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s attitude after they clinched a famous 4-3 comeback win against in-form Port Vale.

The hosts did not lead until the bitter end as Coby Rowe rifled home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a fifth straight win at Gander Green Lane.

“The response and the attitude of these players has never been in question since I’ve come to the club,” said Gray.

“To turn it around and win 4-3… I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’m really pleased because we’ve been on the end of a couple of results we didn’t deserve this season.

“We’ve got one where I thought a draw was probably a fair result but we’ve managed to nick a win.

“We got done on the opening day of the season by a late goal and I thought we should have got something against Forest Green and we didn’t.

“I think it’s swings and roundabouts and we’ve got our late winner today.

“I wasn’t pleased with our start, there were a few basic and sloppy things which slipped into our game.

“We were deservedly 2-0 down but we responded well and I was pleased with the half-time scoreline.

“And to go on and win it, I’m absolutely delighted.”

Michael Smith and Jamie Proctor put Vale two goals ahead within seven first-half minutes. Rob Milsom pulled one back before the break and Ben Garrity’s unfortunate own goal saw the hosts level.

Tom Conlon seemingly grabbed the visitors a fifth straight league win with 12 minutes to go but Will Randall headed home an 87th-minute equaliser before Rowe’s dramatic winner.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was understandably frustrated.

He said: “We’ve got to take our medicine.

“Last week we got an injury-time winner and this week it’s them going mad in the changing room after one of their own.

“It’s one of those things and we have to take that on the chin like you have to in this game. We’ll go again.

“I’m very frustrated, I’m a frustrated man. One or two things go against us, a few decisions but you have to deal with that.

“We had to defend the ball better in the box.

“It’s League Two and we’ll come again.

“They scored with a deflection just before half time and that gives them a boost.

“You’re going to lose games throughout the course of the season, we understand that.

“Like I said to the players, they can’t be too despondent because they’ve been on a great run. It’s about how they react from here.”

