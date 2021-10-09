Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Challinor hails Hartlepool players’ character in comeback against Northampton

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 6:16 pm
Dave Challinor’s Hartlepool claimed a comeback win against Northampton (Darren Staples/PA)
Dave Challinor’s Hartlepool claimed a comeback win against Northampton (Darren Staples/PA)

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor hailed his players’ character after they came from behind to make it six matches unbeaten at Victoria Park since promotion to Sky Bet League Two with a 2-1 victory over Northampton.

Luke Molyneux struck a cushioned volleyed winner from substitute Joe Grey with six minutes remaining to lift Pools up to eighth after a run of four games without a win.

Less than two minutes after Sam Hoskins’ second of the season had put Northampton ahead in the 51st minute, Pools full-back David Ferguson headed the hosts level from Jamie Sterry’s delivery.

And Molyneux’s winner means Hartlepool have now collected 16 points from a possible 18 on home turf since leaving the National League behind last season.

Challinor said: “It’s really satisfactory. We need to show more character like that.

“It is a different feeling in how the game went on – frustrating from the sidelines for the first 50 minutes or so.

“We made some changes, changed the shape and the players were able to go and find a way, that is what was pleasing.

“We weren’t at our best for 55 minutes but we dragged out a result and three points is massively important for us.

“I am more than happy to score the first every week, that will do me, but what we need to do is show more in adversity.

“This shows it is within everyone, every person, being able to drag that result out.

“You need to show more and that will help us. Today we have won a game in a different way.

“We have not been at our best but we have created good opportunities, hopefully they will take that and hopefully they will not have to show it all the time.

“Northampton were good, so let’s not take anything away from them either.

“The longer the game went I felt we had a chance to take control, be positive and mix it up and put them under more pressure.

“Substitutes don’t always work out how you want but they did and the change of shape as well helped the team.”

Northampton, who have won only one of their last six league matches, enjoyed the better of the first-half chances but Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip made a string of good saves from Hoskins and Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: “We have to be smarter and to concede in the manner we did on the counter-attack isn’t good, especially to concede twice.

“We went one up with a really well-taken goal and had to close the game out and instead we conceded quickly and we didn’t deal with the situation.

“They got down our sides too easily too often and got the goals from it. It’s so disappointing.

“They don’t give much away here at home and we have to take heart from the amount of chances we did create in the first-half.

“This is a long-term project here and – at the moment – we are conceding too many goals…is it down to a lack of confidence? That’s something we have to look at, but we have to defend better and learn from this.”

