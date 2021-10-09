Gareth Ainsworth wants Wycombe to keep Adams Park ‘a real fortress’

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth wants Adams Park to continue to be a fortress after his side maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 2-0 win against Gillingham.

The Chairboys have won all five games on their own patch in League One this season to help them up to second in the table, with three of those featuring goals in the first 10 minutes.

There were two of them in the first seven minutes on this occasion, as strikes by Garath McCleary and Brandon Hanlan, against his old club, had the struggling Gills chasing the game before they had a chance to settle.

Ainsworth said: “It’s taken a few years, but we really feel we have this home advantage at times.

“I’m not telling you exactly what I say to the boys, but we use this place as a fortress.

“Of course, teams do get beat at home now and again, but you look at the top, top teams and you hear these records of not being beaten at home for two years and things like that, your Liverpools, your Man Cities and your Man Uniteds.

“That’s key to success in a team and being at home is important to these boys.

“They always feel, especially this season, that they can achieve at home and we want to keep this Adams Park as a real fortress and a real place that’s difficult to come to.”

Wycombe were ahead inside two minutes when McCleary got on the end of Sam Vokes’ header before beating Jack Tucker and firing beyond Jamie Cumming at his near post.

Hanlan then came back to haunt Gillingham in the seventh minute, as Curtis Thompson’s shot ricocheted into his path and he finished under the goalkeeper.

Vadaine Oliver blazed a penalty over for the Gills just after the half-hour mark, following Josh Scowen’s foul on Kyle Dempsey in the area.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said: “I think, over the piece, that we were not on the same level as Wycombe.

“What you can’t do is come to boys that have played a lot of Championship football last season and have added to wisely under Gareth and give away two poor goals.

“When you’re 2-0 down and looking like going 3-0 down, we changed the shape, we changed the system and I think that worked for us.

“Danny Lloyd has a good chance, Alex MacDonald has a good chance, we had a rare chance with a penalty and when you miss all three of them, you start to wonder what the day is going to unfold for you.”