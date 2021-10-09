Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Ainsworth wants Wycombe to keep Adams Park ‘a real fortress’

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 6:26 pm
Gareth Ainsworth hopes to turn Adams Park into a fortress (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth hopes to turn Adams Park into a fortress (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth wants Adams Park to continue to be a fortress after his side maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 2-0 win against Gillingham.

The Chairboys have won all five games on their own patch in League One this season to help them up to second in the table, with three of those featuring goals in the first 10 minutes.

There were two of them in the first seven minutes on this occasion, as strikes by Garath McCleary and Brandon Hanlan, against his old club, had the struggling Gills chasing the game before they had a chance to settle.

Ainsworth said: “It’s taken a few years, but we really feel we have this home advantage at times.
“I’m not telling you exactly what I say to the boys, but we use this place as a fortress.

“Of course, teams do get beat at home now and again, but you look at the top, top teams and you hear these records of not being beaten at home for two years and things like that, your Liverpools, your Man Cities and your Man Uniteds.

“That’s key to success in a team and being at home is important to these boys.

“They always feel, especially this season, that they can achieve at home and we want to keep this Adams Park as a real fortress and a real place that’s difficult to come to.”

Wycombe were ahead inside two minutes when McCleary got on the end of Sam Vokes’ header before beating Jack Tucker and firing beyond Jamie Cumming at his near post.

Hanlan then came back to haunt Gillingham in the seventh minute, as Curtis Thompson’s shot ricocheted into his path and he finished under the goalkeeper.

Vadaine Oliver blazed a penalty over for the Gills just after the half-hour mark, following Josh Scowen’s foul on Kyle Dempsey in the area.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans said: “I think, over the piece, that we were not on the same level as Wycombe.

“What you can’t do is come to boys that have played a lot of Championship football last season and have added to wisely under Gareth and give away two poor goals.

“When you’re 2-0 down and looking like going 3-0 down, we changed the shape, we changed the system and I think that worked for us.

“Danny Lloyd has a good chance, Alex MacDonald has a good chance, we had a rare chance with a penalty and when you miss all three of them, you start to wonder what the day is going to unfold for you.”

