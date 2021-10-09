Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Cook admits he did not enjoy watching Ipswich in win over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 6:43 pm
Paul Cook’s side battled to a deserved victory over Shrewsbury (Nigel French/PA)
Paul Cook’s side battled to a deserved victory over Shrewsbury (Nigel French/PA)

Ipswich boss Paul Cook admitted he did not enjoy watching his team in their 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin gave the Blues a 23rd-minute lead before Shaun Whalley stunned the home crowd into silence with a superb long-range effort five minutes later.

Top scorer Macauley Bonne sealed the points for the Tractor Boys after the break with an expert near-post header from Lee Evans’ corner.

Cook said: “For 23 minutes, it was probably as good as I’ve seen us play this year. Everything about us looked good, we scored and then I don’t know what goes through their minds for the next 10 minutes.

“We speak about scoring and the importance of scoring again, playing in their half, being aggressive, getting second balls and there’s just a sloppiness around us that comes into the team.

“Great credit to the players, we’ve won, we’ve dug a result out, our fans leave the stadium elated – and I can’t thank them enough, the support is unreal, the stadium’s rocking.

“But as a manager, I want to enjoy watching our team play and today I’m back to not enjoying it.”

Asked what the sloppiness was down to, Cook added: “It’s mentality. 100 per cent it’s mentality. You can’t be good and then just decide to say ‘well ok, we’re doing great in the game, let’s go and not be as good’.

“We got a really nice group of lads, trust me there’s some really good lads in there, good players but at the moment our mentality to be a good team is not quite there yet. That’s something we’re going to work really hard on.”

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill felt his team did not get the rub of the green during the game.

He said: “We’re disappointed with their goals, we’re disappointed with a few decisions today. We think we should have had a penalty, we don’t think their goal from a corner is a corner.

“Elliott Bennett can keep that in play, the reason he’s let it go out is because their lad’s kicked it.

“We know we’ve got to defend the corner better, we just spoke about that. I think late on there’s a penalty on Luke Leahy. Why would he go down? He’s in an area where he could shoot. We felt a little hard done by today.

“There isn’t a lot we’ve done wrong today. There’s a couple of decisions that have swung against us so it’s very difficult to be hard on them when you look at those decisions.”

Cotterill also revealed that striker Ryan Bowman had been forced off in the first-half after having heart palpitations.

He added: “He had heart palpitations and the doctor said his heart was beating at 250bpm or something. So we just hope when we go back in, we get more of an update.”

