Sports stars past and present supporting Tyson Fury – Saturday’s sporting social

Boxing

Tyson Fury prepared for Deontay Wilder in WWE style.

Fury had plenty of support.

Morning Big fight day I'm not sitting on the fence @Tyson_Fury 2 win not sure how & when hope knockout early then maybe a song! Never wishing 2 miss an opportunity my office has signed by Tyson & me https://t.co/Wyr8pdBilF pic.twitter.com/TP5fpBvrfW — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 9, 2021

Sending all my best wishes to this giant of a man! Come on @Tyson_Fury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bunYNkduyU — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 9, 2021

Who wins tonight fury or wilder ?? I know this fight is ending by knockout 👊🏾Retweet for the gypsy king or like for the bronze bomber pic.twitter.com/qoZWQ74whA — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) October 9, 2021

Actions speak louder than words.

You keep talking with that nervous energy @Tyson_Fury and I’ll let my actions speak for themselves tomorrow night. 🤴🏿✊🏿 #TwoTime #BombZquad #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/lzGMdTUDJI — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 8, 2021

Football

Premier League teams were missing it.

Weekends just aren't the same without a Wolves game 🐺 😔💭 pic.twitter.com/WpljT7Zoqw — Wolves (@Wolves) October 9, 2021

Manchester United paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after his honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

Liverpool’s stars gave their thoughts for Black History Month.

As part of #BlackHistoryMonth, @TrentAA and @JHenderson sat down to talk about the continued fight for equality, the importance of diversity and their thoughts on changing people’s perceptions for the better. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/fBhuwA0z2j — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 9, 2021

I don’t know what it’s like to be racially abused but I have close friends and teammates who have been, so if there’s anything I can do to reach a different audience and make people more aware then that’s the least I can do to try and help on this issue. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/Hr3s3IOoyZ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 9, 2021

Just N’Golo Kante picking up the pieces as always.

Happy birthday!

Happy 9️⃣4️⃣th birthday to Frank O'Farrell – the oldest living Hammer! 🎉⚒️ pic.twitter.com/mBpXyPWDF0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2021

Cricket

Shikha Pandey produced a stunning delivery to bowl Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton for pole or a pole dance?

Can’t believe we didn’t think of ‘Lewis on pole’ for this caption. 🥺 https://t.co/3J1YQkP9pw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 9, 2021

Charles Leclerc was pleased to start from third on the grid.

P3 babyyyy 😘 Great teamwork in Q2, great car overall and a great lap in Q3. Now full push for tomorrow’s race ! pic.twitter.com/DANJ4kvf4y — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 9, 2021

George Russell spun out of final practice.

"I'm beached, engine off" says George Russell He is off at Turn 2, after spinning as soon as he got onto the power. The session is currently red flagged#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0o7DBpGKoY — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2021

Fun and games for Mick Schumacher in PF3.

“Do you mind moving you car? You’re parked outside my drive!” pic.twitter.com/cX2q0KZ9or — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 9, 2021

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were pleased with their qualifying results.

Tennis

Murray x Swiatek.

I don’t have her number unfortunately but I’m hitting at 3pm tomorrow if she wants to join? @iga_swiatek lets do it 🤗 https://t.co/CzCtii3PYd — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) October 9, 2021

American football

The NFL came to London.